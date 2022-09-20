3D Power Electronics Integration and Manufacturing Symposium (3D-PEIM 2023) now open for registration

Registration is now open for the fourth biennial international symposium on 3D Power Electronics Integration and Manufacturing (3D-PEIM). Being held February 1-3, 2023, and hosted by Florida International University, the symposium consists of speaker presentations and an exhibition. The event combines synergistic advances in component design and integration with 3D manufacturing technologies. Target audiences are professionals in the computing, automotive, energy and medical markets. (Attendees can register here.)

Created and supported by the PSMA’s Packaging & Manufacturing Committee, 3D-PEIM features invited plenary and keynote speakers from industry and academia who will address design, thermal, materials, reliability and manufacturability issues. In addition to an Exhibit Sponsor’s Session, ample opportunities will be provided to network with attendees, speakers and exhibitors.

The 3D-PEIM 2023 plenary speaker presentations are:

• “PCB Based Integrated Magnetics,” Professor Fred C. Lee, Virginia Tech, USA

• “Superior Heat Dissipation by Low-Pressure Ag Sinter Joining and Real-Time AI Lifetime Prediction for SiC Power Module,” Professor Katsuaki Suganuma, University of Osaka, Japan

• “Finite-Element Predictive Modelling for Power Modules,” Dr. Brandon Passmore, Wolfspeed

• “Emerging Power Electronics Packaging and System Integration for Automotive Applications,” Dr. Mahadevan Iyer, Amkor

• “Integrated Power Delivery for AI Computing: Technology Gaps & Opportunities,” Prof. Madhavan Swaminathan, Georgia Tech

The full technical program includes the following ten sessions, running in series, over three days:

• IVR for Computers and Servers – Chair: Siddarth Ravichandran, Chipletz

• Multiphysics Design & Tools – Chair: Rajen Murugan, Texas Instruments

• Additive Manufacturing – Chair: Peter Friedrichs, Infineon

• Manufacturing Technologies – Chair: Jason Rouse, Corning

• Materials I Interconnects & Lead Attachments – Chair: Andy Mackie, Indium Corporation

• Materials II Substrates & Encapsulants – Chair: Ninad Shahane, Texas Instruments

• High Power Module Integration – Chair: Cyril Buttay, Laboratoire Ampère, Lyon

• Thermal Management and Reliability – Chair: Patrick McCluskey, University of Maryland

• Passive Component Integration – Co-Chair: John Bultitude, KEMET Corporation

• Low Power & Telemetry – Chair: TBD

• Tour of FIU Labs – General Chair: Markondeyaraj Pulugurtha, Florida International University

“The 3D-PEIM technical program continues to build on the work of 2016, 2018, and 2021 symposia,” said Brian Narveson, PSMA Packaging & Manufacturing Committee Chair.” In 2023 we will again assemble world-class experts representing a far-reaching range of cross-disciplinary perspectives to explore the path to design, development and manufacturing of future 3D power electronics systems.”

The 3D-PEIM-2023 General Chair is Dr. Markondeyaraj Pulugurtha of the Florida International University (FIU). Technical Program Co-Chairs are Dr. John Bultitude of Kemet, a Yageo Company, and Dr. Vanessa Smet from Georgia Tech.