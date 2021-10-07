5- and 6-pin M8 connectors for sensor-actuator applications

binder USA introduced 5- and 6-pin versions of its M8 snap-in circular connectors. Previously available in only 3- and 4-pin arrangements, the new versions increase the flexibility for use in a wider variety of applications. These cable connectors are ideal for signal transmission applications that are subject to space constraints, from industrial sensor and actuators to conveyor technology to drones.

binder’s secure snap-in locking mechanism does not use any rotating elements, ensuring quick, simple, and efficient installation. Latching is confirmed with an audible clicking sound. IP65-level protection offers highly-reliable performance in harsh industrial environments.

Highlights include:

binder Series: 718

>50 mating cycles

Protection rating: IP65

Rated voltage: 30 to 60 V

Rated current: 1.5 to 3 A (5 and 6 pins) and 2 to 4 A (3 and 4 pins)

Rated impulse voltage: 800 V (5 and 6 pins) and 1500 V (3 and 4 pins)

Contacts: gold-plated brass (male) and bronze (female)

PUR/PVC cables: 2 to 5 m (customized lengths available)

Operating temperatures: –40 ° to 70 °C in static condition

Binder USA

www.binder-usa.com