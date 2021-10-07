5- and 6-pin M8 connectors for sensor-actuator applications

Electrical Engineering News and Products

binder USA introduced 5- and 6-pin versions of its M8 snap-in circular connectors. Previously available in only 3- and 4-pin arrangements, the new versions increase the flexibility for use in a wider variety of applications. These cable connectors are ideal for signal transmission applications that are subject to space constraints, from industrial sensor and actuators to conveyor technology to drones.

binder-USA_M8-connectorbinder’s secure snap-in locking mechanism does not use any rotating elements, ensuring quick, simple, and efficient installation. Latching is confirmed with an audible clicking sound. IP65-level protection offers highly-reliable performance in harsh industrial environments.

Highlights include:

  • binder Series: 718
  • >50 mating cycles
  • Protection rating: IP65
  • Rated voltage: 30 to 60 V
  • Rated current: 1.5 to 3 A (5 and 6 pins) and 2 to 4 A (3 and 4 pins)
  • Rated impulse voltage: 800 V (5 and 6 pins) and 1500 V (3 and 4 pins)
  • Contacts: gold-plated brass (male) and bronze (female)
  • PUR/PVC cables: 2 to 5 m (customized lengths available)
  • Operating temperatures: –40 ° to 70 °C in static condition

Binder USA
www.binder-usa.com

