5G Connectors: Enabling the global 5G vision

By Travis Amrine, Global Industry Marketing Manager, I-PEX

In 2019, 5G started large commercial deployments globally. What led us to this transformative and evolutionary step in communication? 5G chipset makers, network equipment OEMs, standard bodies, and legions of companies who contributed to make 5G a reality. 5G has been in development for years from research initiatives to commercial deployment. Along the way there are many educational failures before the success companies bring to market and change the world.

Often-overlooked components of electronic devices are connectors. While not a core function of a device like LTE or Wi-Fi, connectors are critical infrastructure. It gets a signal from one place to another, ideally with minimal signal degradation or distortion.

Connectors have played a key role in communication since Morse Code and the telegraph to cellular communications and the ubiquity of Wi-Fi in our daily lives. The complexities and problems connectors solve in every iterative generation for consumer electronics have revolved around miniaturization for the last several years.

There has been a steady downsizing, both footprint and mated height, from I-PEX® MHF® I to MHF® 5 to FPC within devices with modest improvements for electrical performance benchmarks, such as VSWR and Insertion Loss (IL). Given the requirements of new technology this trend is no longer feasible. 5G inspires us to do more.

The requirements of 5G millimeter-wave connectors challenge manufacturers to improve not only s-parameters (VSWR & IL) but also increase the shielding effectiveness of the connector mated pair and harness. This reduces EMI and improves overall EMC performance of the device.

I-PEX leads the way with 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz connectors by developing coaxial and board to board solutions to enable the first wave of 5G devices. These include smartphones, laptops, mobile hotspots, AR/VR, and fixed wireless access points.

NOVASTACK® 35-HDN Board-to-Board FPC Connector

The NOVASTACK® 35-HDN Connector is perfect for small spaces required by mobile phones and hotspots utilizing intermediate frequencies (IF) to 12 GHz before converting to mmWave frequencies. Its 0.35 mm pitch and 0.7 mm mated height make placement flexible for design engineers to maximize space. The patented 360-degree shield created by the mated pair greatly reduces EMI compared to a similar unshielded solution. The compact design and shielding is versatile for the challenges faced by smart phone and mobile hot spot engineers where space is critical.

MHF® 7S Micro-RF Coaxial Connector

The MHF® 7S Connector represents a quantum-leap in stamped small form factor connector technology. Leading the way in EMI performance, the MHF® 7S redefines the boundaries of what is possible. The revolutionary design eliminates significant sources of EMI when transmitting IF frequencies to enable mmWave frequencies at the antenna module. As devices become more congested with RF signals this feature will aid in reducing noise and assist passing regulatory emissions tests. In addition to reducing EMI, the MHF® 7S also has a 1.5 VSWR max through 15 GHz using a 2.0 mm x 2.0 mm footprint and 1.4mm mated height. The MHF® 7S superior EMI blocking design is ideal for mmWave devices utilizing intermediate frequencies up to 15 GHz. These devices include small cells, notebook PCs, fixed wireless access, and other CPE devices.

MHF® 7 Micro-RF Coaxial Connector

The MHF® 7 Connector sets a new bar for stamped component frequency performance. With a 1.68 VSWR max at 45 GHz, I-PEX provides unsurpassed performance in a small form factor 2.0 x 2.1 mm footprint and 1.40 mm mated height. Utilizing a proprietary method to control impedance, the MHF® 7 provides a low-cost alternative to millimeter wave applications up to 45 GHz. The MHF® 7 is a prime candidate for use cases utilizing the 5G FR2 band’s mmWave frequencies (up to 45 GHz) not utilizing intermediate frequencies such as small cells, notebook PCs, fixed wireless access, and other CPE devices.

Sponsored content by I-PEX