5G NR chipset platform targets wireless broadband IoT

The Taurus product portfolio from Sequans Communications includes chipsets for chip-on-board designs, carrier-certified modules in various form factors, and module reference designs for customized modules.

Much of the talk over wireless 5G for IoT being about low data rates. Not every application, however, can benefit from that. Some applications need higher data throughput. The Taurus 5G NR SoC platform from Sequans can handle data rates up to 2 Gb/sec. That data rate means you can design it into high-bandwidth IoT devices, portable hotspots, mobile computing systems, private networks, and fixed-wireless access routers. Sequans claims that the Taurus 5G NR is optimized for these high-bandwidth IoT applications.

Because the Taurus 5G NR includes a dual-core application processor, you can design it into products that need to process data close to a network edge, which reduces latency. Supporting 3GPP Release 17, the Taurus 5G NR also falls back to 4G LTE when installed in locations that lack 5G, then move to 5G when it’s within range.

Operating in the FR1 band (600 MHz to 7125 MHz), the module supports standalone and non-standalone 5G with carrier aggregation. The diagram shows how the Taurus 5G NR module includes wired ports such as USB, PCIe, and Serial Gigabit Media Independent Interface (XSGMII) at 10/100/1000 Mbit/sec speeds over Ethernet.