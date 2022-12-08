Continue to Site

6 new Blackfly S cameras with 8 MP to 20 MP Sony Pregius S sensors

blackflys-cmount-gige 1Introducing 6 new additions to the Teledyne FLIR Blackfly S GigE line of cameras:

BFS-PGE-80S5M/C-C featuring 8MP Sony IMX546: Color and Mono
BFS-PGE-120S6M/C-C featuring 12.3MP Sony IMX545: Color and Mono
BFS-PGE-200S7M/C-C featuring 20MP Sony IMX541: Color and Mono

These models add to our wide range of GigE Vision-compliant cameras with an impressive lineup of sensors, resolutions, and powerful on-camera features.

Leveraging Sony’s Pregius S series sensors, they deliver exceptional low-light performance, with superior quantum efficiency and very low absolute sensitivity making them suitable for a range of challenging applications like microscopy, non-contact metrology, inspection, SLAM, 2D measurements, and more.

Read along for more detailed specs, pricing, and to consult a specialist about your project requirements.
• 8MP to 20MP Sony Pregius S global shutter CMOS Sensors
• Frame rates up to 30 fps with Lossless Compression
• High QE and low noise yield for low Absolute Sensitivity Threshold (AST)
• Superior Quantum Efficiency (QE)
• Excellent low-light performance
• Smaller BSI pixels enable less expensive, more compact optics • High sensitivity reduces lighting system requirements

 

