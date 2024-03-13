AchieVe fiber optic Ethernet patch cables provide low-cost fiber connections

AutomationDirect has added even more network cabling options to their lineup of Communication products. The new AchieVe brand fiber optic Ethernet patch cables provide reliable low-cost multi-mode fiber connections. These cables contain optical fibers that transmit data signals as light, offering much higher transmission speeds than copper cables, and are naturally immune to electromagnetic interference.

250μm multi-mode fiber cables in lengths up to 10m (32.8 ft) are available in OM1, OM2, OM3, and OM4 versions with numerous connector options, including LC duplex to LC duplex, SC duplex to LC duplex, ST duplex to ST duplex, and LC duplex to ST duplex.

The new AchieVe fiber optic cables are ideally paired with STRIDE Ethernet switches containing built-in fiber optic ports or STRIDE transceiver modules and start at $7.25.