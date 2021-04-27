Active-probe PC-based scopes feature up to 5 GSa/sec real-time sampling, 4-GSa-deep memory

New 750-MHz and 1-GHz models have been added to the four-channel PicoScope 6000E Series, which provide 8 to 12 bits of vertical resolution, and up to 5GSa/sec sampling rate with a 4-GSa memory, allowing these scopes to display single-shot pulses with up to 200 psec time resolution. The four new four-channel models added to the existing 6000E series are the PicoScope 750 MHz 6405E and the 1 GHz 6406E with 8-bit A/D resolution and the PicoScope 750 MHz 6425E and the 1GHz 6426E with 8, 10, or 12 bits ‘FlexRes’ resolution. The screen update rate is a remarkable 300,000 waveforms per second. An active probe interface on these scopes allows the use of optional matching 750 MHz or 1.3 GHz Active Probes.

Pico ‘FlexRes’ flexible-resolution oscilloscopes allows the scope hardware to be configured to optimize either the sampling rate or the resolution: a fast (5 GSa/sec) eight-bit oscilloscope for looking at digital signals, a 10-bit oscilloscope for general-purpose use, or a high-resolution 12-bit oscilloscope for audio work and other sensitive analog applications. All models can operate with an extra four bits of resolution with the enhanced vertical resolution software feature — a digital signal processing technique built into PicoScope 6, the complementary software. Additionally, these oscilloscopes offer 8 or 16 optional digital channels when using the plug-in TA369 MSO pods, enabling accurate time-correlation of both analog and digital channels.

All 6000E models include a 14-bit 200 MSa/sec 50 MHz arbitrary waveform generator (AWG). Its variable sample clock avoids the jitter on waveform edges seen with some fixed-clock generators and allows the generation of accurate frequencies down to 100 μHz. AWG waveforms can be created or edited using the built-in editor, imported from oscilloscope traces, loaded from a spreadsheet or exported to a .csv file. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface and hardware acceleration ensure that the display is smooth and responsive, even with long captures. The free PicoScope 6 software includes decoders for over 20 serial protocols.

With up to a million points, PicoScope’s FFT spectrum display has excellent frequency resolution and a low noise floor. Easily display a spectrum plot of the active channels, with a maximum frequency of up to 500 MHz. Using a 4K monitor attached to the controlling PC, PicoScope 6 software can display more than ten times the information of ordinary oscilloscopes. PicoScope software also supports dual monitors, allowing instrument control and waveforms displayed on one, and large data sets from serial protocol decoders or DeepMeasure results on the second monitor.

The 6000E series 4 or 8 analog channels have the timing and amplitude resolution that is needed to reveal challenging signal integrity problems such as glitches, runts, dropouts, noise, distortion and ringing. The 6000E oscilloscopes are ideal for design engineers working with signal processing, power electronics, mechatronics, and automotive designs, and for researchers and scientists working on multi-channel high-performance experiments in physics labs, particle accelerators, and similar facilities. The compact size (9.7×7.6×2.5 in) of the PicoScope 6000E series means that it fits easily on any workbench, whether in the laboratory or for mobile or even home office engineering work, and at a much lower cost than an equivalent standalone benchscope.

Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, all of the PicoScope 6000E oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit http://www.saelig.com/category/picoscope-6000.htm.