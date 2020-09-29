Advanced 500-MHz scopes provide 1mV/div min input range, digital trigger system

The Teledyne Test Tools T3DSO2000A Oscilloscopes are available in two-channel and four-channel versions with analog bandwidths from 100bMHz to 500 MHz. Each model offers a maximum sample rate of 2 GSa/sec and a maximum memory depth of 200 Mpts in half-channel mode. The T3DSO2000A series employs a new generation of high-speed display technology that provides excellent signal clarity, fidelity, and performance. The system noise floor is also lower than similar products in the industry. This scope series provides a minimum vertical input range of 1 mV/div, an innovative digital trigger system with high sensitivity and low jitter, and a waveform capture rate of 500,000 wfms/sec (sequence mode). The four-channel models incorporate two 2 GSa/sec ADCs and two 140 Mpt memory modules. When all channels are enabled, each channel has sample rate of 1 GSa/sec and a standard record length of 70 Mpts.

For ease-of-use, the most commonly used functions can be accessed with a user-friendly 8-in. TFT-LCD. A 256-level intensity grading display function and a color temperature display mode complement the remarkable update rate. The new digital design also includes a hardware co-processor that delivers measurements quickly and accurately without slowing acquisition and front-panel response.

Multiple powerful triggering modes are provided to cover many waveform types and signal protocols. Included with each model are Serial Bus Trigger and Decode: I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, LIN. Optional are CAN FD, I2 S, MIL-1553B, and FlexRay. The models also include history waveform recording and sequential triggering that enable extended waveform recording and analysis. Other options available include the 50-MHz function/arbitrary waveform generator and the 16-channel MSO option, both of which are field up-gradable options.

Ten types of one-button shortcuts are provided to make instrument use intuitive and fast, which support Auto-Setup, Default, Cursors, Measure, Roll, History, Display/Persist, Clear Sweep, Zoom and Print. Eight math functions are also included (FFT, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, integration, differential, square root). Automatic measurements are provided for more than 50 parameters, as well as Measurement Statistics, Zoom, Gating, Math, History and Reference functions. Also included are Bode Plot and Power Analysis applications as standard.

The Teledyne LeCroy T3DSO2000A oscilloscopes are available now from their authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, www.saelig.com.