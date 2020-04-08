Webinar: Advanced Power Supply Design Analysis and Optimization Using PI Expert – April 30

Thursday April 30, 2020

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

The PI Expert™ Online simplifies the design of off-line power supplies and DC-DC converters that use PI products. PI Expert Online consists of PIExpert and PIXls which are easy-to-use and time-saving power supply design software tools that creates a fully functional schematic and transformer for a practical design that meets the specification requirement. The tool also allows you to generate a BOM using Digi-Key components.

An advanced design analysis capability allows the design to be evaluated over the entire operating range, providing graphical representations of parametric performance. PI Expert also calculates component power loss and allows thermal design for optimal component selection.

This webinar demonstrates the advanced design evaluation features, which dramatically simplifies optimization of power supply designs to reduce design time and circuit iterations.

Attendees of this webinar will learn how:

Using “Design Evaluation” tool for power supply design analysis and optimization

Loss breakdown analysis for optimal thermal design of the power supply

Advanced graphing of parameters using built in simulation engine

Featured speakers:

Ishminder Dhanjal

Applications Engineering Manager

Power Integrations

Aimee Kalnoskas

Moderator

EEWorld Online

Sponsored by: