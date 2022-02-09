New facility for over-the-air automotive testing

A new company called AeroGT Labs Corp. will provide OTA test and measurement products and offerings with a particular focus on the intelligent connected vehicles, consumer electronics, and satellite and terrestrial instruments segments and verticals.

Located in Fremont, Calif., AeroGT is a joint venture by Over-the-Air (OTA) measurement firm General Test Systems (GTS) in China and TOYO Corp., a Japanese test and measurement provider.

“Full-vehicle OTA testing has gotten off to a slow start in China with many testing organizations waiting and watching from the sidelines. But that is all changing. Two leading research institutes made significant investments in test facilities to support OTA testing, including the Connected Vehicles (Beijing) Research Institute (CICV),” says Fang Dalong, Senior Manager of the Platform Division at CICV. “Our organization is constructing a large-scale test lab to be designated as an innovation center for connected cars; the center will place emphasis on automotive intelligence and networking. Technologies and solutions acquired from GTS provide the critical testing foundation and infrastructure for the lab.”

“Over the past decade, we have designed and manufactured preeminent OTA measurement solutions for a wide variety of vertical and industry segments,” states Fred Yu, chief executive officer of General Test Systems. “While we have found immense success in our home country of China, we continuously look to increase our business footprint elsewhere around the world. AeroGT unlocks the value of our solutions to global markets while strengthening the competitive positioning of our technologies.”

“This is a transformative time for manufacturers that incorporate wireless technologies into their products, particularly for developers and producers of autonomous and intelligent connected vehicles,” says Toshiya Kohno, chief executive officer and president of TOYO. “We are particularly excited that large markets in the United States and the European Union will be able to benefit from the solution offerings of AeroGT.”

“The fundamental technology of AeroGT, including absorbers, antennas, and electromagnetic theory with resulting algorithms, and its integration into OTA solutions is unmatched in the industry,” declares James Drewniak, Curator’s Professor Emeritus at Missouri University of Science and Technology. “Wireless applications for devices small to large, spanning 5G mobile devices, IoT, to increasingly intelligent connected automobiles will benefit from AeroGT’s

solutions supporting manufacturers’ drive to accelerate time to market.”

Bo Han, TOYOTech’s current chief executive officer, is named chief executive officer and president of AeroGT. “I am excited to lead AeroGT at this pivotal moment for the company,” states Mr. Han. “Having been part of the test and measurement industry for more than three decades, I have tremendous regard for the technologies and business acumens of TOYO and GTS that have provided the key elements to form AeroGT. We have the significant potential to help shape the future of wireless testing technology, helping to create lasting value for our customers and shareholders.”