AI for smart waste management?

Smart waste management is one of the core tasks within smart cities, i.e. those urban areas in which innovative technologies and data-driven solutions are used. They aim to improve the quality of life of residents, minimize environmental impact, and use resources more efficiently. Conserving resources is not just about recycling, but also about innovative approaches to collecting waste and then disposing of or processing it in the best possible way. One of the most important components of smart cities is therefore the introduction of efficient waste collection systems. In addition, from 1 May 2025 at the latest, waste from organic waste bins delivered for composting or fermentation in Germany may only contain a maximum of 3.0 percent by weight of foreign matter when delivered.

The German company c-trace GmbH meets this challenge with its AI solution c-detect. The industry specialist for IT solutions for all aspects of waste disposal logistics specializes in telematics solutions for the trouble-free collection of organic waste from households. The purer the biowaste is delivered, the lower the effort and costs for the removal of foreign matter. In addition, the quantity and quality of compostable biowaste is increasing and with it the marketable end product has developed into an important raw material over time. The company has developed the first artificial intelligence (AI)–based system for detecting impurities during organic waste collection in order to ensure the highest possible purity of organic waste for further processing.

With the help of two cameras per system variant, c-trace can use object detection to identify all relevant types of materials and objects that have no place in biowaste. It detects trained contaminants such as plastic bags or metals and will also be able to distinguish between normal and biodegradable plastic bags in the future. Both static image recordings (TopView) and dynamic image recordings in the pouring process (InsideView) are recognized, processed, and documented via image verification. The content is immediately evaluated in the vehicle using trained artificial intelligence. The analysis of the detection can be tracked in real-time directly in the vehicle via a powerful AI onboard computer and the associated c-ident touch board. In the event of detection, an evidence photo is saved and automatically forwarded for analysis.

The TopView variant utilizes the view from above into each organic waste bin. For this purpose, two cameras are installed at the rear of the collection vehicle, above the bulk material. As soon as the system recognizes impurities on the surface of the open organic waste container, the waste collection vehicle’s dumping process is automatically stopped.

The InsideView variant, on the other hand, uses two cameras in the pouring chamber. They are directed at the side of the bins and record images of the waste with high resolution and frame rate during the emptying process. If there are any foreign substances under the surface, these are also detected and documented when the container is emptied. The system also triggers an optical signal on the InsideView directly on the waste collection vehicle so that the refuse collector can provide the citizen with a sorting notice for the contaminated container. In addition, the recorded image evidence offers the possibility of repeatedly contaminated and emptied containers being billed to the citizen as more expensive residual waste emptying in order to involve him directly in the higher disposal costs. A combination of both variants is also possible. In this case, up to four IDS cameras on the collection vehicle take over the automatic control.

The GigE Vision IDS camera, which c-trace utilizes, is equipped with the compact 2/3″ global shutter CMOS sensor IMX264 from Sony and ensures outstanding image quality, light sensitivity, and an exceptionally high dynamic range. It has an internal 120 MB image memory and delivers virtually noise-free, high-contrast 5 MP images in 5:4 format at 22 fps, making it ideal for applications such as these with fluctuating lighting conditions. The IP65/67 protection class protects against dirt, dust, and splash water – a must for use on refuse collection vehicles.

All data can be viewed in real-time and subsequently analyzed. The inspection and evaluation of organic waste not only serves to sensitize the population to the need to dispose of unmixed organic waste but also as a basis for decisions on material flow management. The separate processing of heavily soiled batches is controlled in a targeted manner, which reduces the processing technology and operating costs of disposal.

For greater efficiency and sustainability, a camera system is to be used in the future that will take event-related, data protection-compliant video recordings of not-provided waste containers in a defined radius of the expected container location on the collection vehicle. The c-gap vehicle system only records video footage if a transponder on a collection day’s order route is not read by the identification system, as it is then assumed that a container has not been provided. This allows specific proof to be provided as to whether or not a complaint or subsequent journey for a container that has not been emptied is justified. The c-gap solution can save many kilometers and costs for waste disposal companies.

This shows promising approaches that AI already offers smart cities for the development of waste management and how it can support the necessary change. Districts, cities, municipalities, and waste management companies must increasingly address this issue in order to meet the challenges of the future and work even more efficiently and in a way that conserves resources.