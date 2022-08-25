Amphenol offers selection of backshells and dust caps

Amphenol Pcd, a supplier of interconnect products, offers an extensive selection of backshells and dust caps for circular connectors. These solutions are compatible with a variety of MIL-SPEC connector series, including SAE-AS50151 (MIL-DTL-5015), MIL-DTL-26482, MIL-DTL-38999 and MIL-DTL-83723.

Because of their rugged construction and versatility, Amphenol Pcd’s backshells and dust caps are widely used in the military and commercial aerospace and industrial markets. Applications include shipbuilding, commercial aircraft, military airframe, avionics, missile defense, military ground vehicles, lighting and instrumentation.

Amphenol PCD backshells provide strain relief, environmental protection and 360° EMI/RFI shielding at the termination area of virtually any circular connector. Available in both military specifications and commercial types for any application and meet or exceed the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) AS85049 standard. Custom designs are available with quick turn drawings and deliveries. With a base material of aluminum alloy, stainless steel, brass, or composite – along with a variety of finishes – most Amphenol Pcd’s backshells meet or exceed RoHS and REACH compliant standards.

Adding to the backshells’ versatility are their various configuration options. Offered in straight, 90° and 45° profiles, these products accommodate most cable routing requirements in today’s interconnect market.

Connector Dust Caps

Amphenol Pcd dust caps protect unmated connectors by offering environmental protection and by keeping dust and other impurities out of the termination area while the connectors are not in functional use. Dust caps are available in both QPL specifications and commercial types and are designed for virtually any circular connector. With offerings for both threaded and bayonet types in an array of finishes and lanyard options, Amphenol Pcd can support all your connector accessory needs.