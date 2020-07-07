APEC 2021 announces call for industry session proposals

APEC 2021, to be held in Phoenix, Ariz., from March 21-25, 2021, has opened the portal for submission of Industry Session Proposals for the conference’s increasingly popular presentation series. The Industry Session component of the conference was created to encourage more content from industry practitioners. Industry Session (IS) speakers are invited to make a presentation only, avoiding the formality of the Technical Sessions. IS tracks run in parallel with APEC Technical Sessions and the presentations are included on the APEC Technical Session USB thumb drive.

The deadline for submission of proposals is September 4th, 2020

The popular Industry Session format has allowed APEC to present information on current topics in power electronics from sources that would not otherwise present at APEC. The target audience for these sessions is also extended to include system engineers/architects and business-oriented people such as purchasing agents, regulatory agencies, along with other people who support the power electronics industry. The focus of the Industry Sessions is up-to-date technical content and marketing information will not be allowed.

Industry Session proposals can be submitted for an individual speaker presentation or for an overall session proposal. The total time allowed for each presentation is 25 minutes, including five minutes for Q and A. Proposals for an entire session should include the overall session title/theme as well as the four, six or seven (25-minute) individual presentations and presenter names that would make up that overall session. Please note that the 20-minute talk, five-minute Q&A must be adhered to.

“Topics of interest for Industry Sessions cover a broad range of technologies and disciplines as described on the website,” reported Tony O’Gorman, Industry Session Co-Chair. “The new SiC and GaN devices have spurred advances in power electronics, while new markets, such as electric vehicles have moved power electronics to an ever-increasing important role in power management. Industry Session presentations may be modified up to the day before they are presented, ensuring that the most up to date material is present. The attendance at Industry Sessions has doubled over the past five years.”

To submit a proposal for an Industry Session at APEC, presenters should prepare a 2-3-page digest that provides a summary of the presentation content and a description of the target audience. Also, a short professional biography of the speaker should be included. If proposing for a full session, a digest for each of the individual presentations must be submitted. Presentations should have strong technical content and commercial references should be limited and only in support of the core content.

As “The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics™,” APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power systems, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics