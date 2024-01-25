Arduino adapter simplifies connection of J-Link debug probes

SEGGER announces the release of the Arduino MKR Adapter, simplifying the connection of J-Link debug probes to Arduino boards from the MKR series.

The adapter was originally developed for internal use to simplify SEGGER’s processes. It has since evolved into a standalone product, accessible to the broader Arduino community, eliminating the need for soldering and additional jumper wires when connecting a J-Link to an MKR series board. Notably, this versatile adapter also works with the J-Link EDU Mini, further addressing the needs of the Arduino community.

As is the case with many SEGGER products, the Arduino MKR Adapter was developed to increase efficiency in-house. SEGGER uses its tools for development and production on both the hardware and software side. SEGGER’s software drives SEGGER’s hardware and SEGGER hardware verifies and programs all new SEGGER products.

