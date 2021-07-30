Are sensing events getting back to normal?

With last year’s sensing/sensor events cancelled or held virtually after COVID -19 hit, it is interesting to monitor how they are being held this year. Some recent announcements provide an indication.

The 35th International Conference on Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (IEEE MEMS 2022) will be held in-person in Tokyo, Japan, as well as virtually on January 9-13, 2022. At this point, organizers are soliciting abstracts for presentations at the conference. As part of MEMS technology, they are specifically requesting papers on MEMS Physical & Chemical Sensors as well as:

Materials, Fabrication and Packaging for Generic MEMS & NEMS

Micro- & Nanofluidics

Bio & Medical MEMS

MEMS/NEMS for Optical, RF & Electromagentics

MEMS Actuators & Power MEMS

Industry MEMS & Advancing MEMS for Products & Sustainability

Emerging Technologies & New Opportunities for MEMS/NEMS

The abstract due date is Tuesday September 2.

Taking place even sooner in this recovery year but later than usual, Sensors Converge (formerly Sensors Expo) will occur September 21-23 in San Jose , CA and will stream globally as well. Register here.

Occurring even sooner, MANCEF’s (Micro and Nano Commercialization and Education Foundation) COMS (Commercialization of MicroSystems and Emerging Technologies) and COMETs (Commercialization of Emerging Technologies) meeting focuses on commercialization effects from the pandemic with regional emphasis on Asian activity. Titled “Challenges and Lessons Learned from Commercialization for the New Normal” the in-person event will be held August 22-25, 2021, in Shenyang, China with a Virtual Event (recording available online) as well.

In addition to new automotive and biomedical sensors, other topics to be discussed include supply chain resiliency and agile manufacturing, remote work, pandemic influences including accelerating rollout of IoT, and entrepreneurship and funding including reducing pivot risk and scaling.

For more information about COMSWORLD CHINA COMET 2021, click here.

Finally, Yole Développement in collaboration with the China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) has organized the Photonics Forums that will take place from September 1 to 2, 2021 in Shenzhen, China . In addition, with Online Access , registrants will be able to access the live onsite presentations, exchange with the speakers and the other attendees. They will also be able to watch on-demand the recorded videos individually. Specific sensing forum topics include:

Imaging & LiDAR for Automotive

The third forum is Optical Transceivers & Silicon Photonics.

It appears that the new normal is an in-place event with a concurrent virtual option.