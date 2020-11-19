Audio design help from Misco now available through Digi-Key

Electronics distributor Digi-Key will now handle services from MISCO, a one-of-a-kind resource offering complete audio development. This addition is an expansion of Digi-Key’s Marketplace initiative, broadening the world’s largest selection of electronic components and making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

MISCO offers a variety of integrated systems, amplifiers and separate components, along with a complete audio engineering staff of industry veterans. MISCO provides expertise in magnetic modeling, acoustical simulations, testing, analysis, and systems design, bringing a broad scope of tools and experience to develop products for customers.

“We are pleased to add MISCO to the Digi-Key Marketplace,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “MISCO uses the best design, measurement, and test equipment available. Their process includes the most complete set of acoustic analysis tools in North America.”

“Celebrating 70 years of innovation, MISCO continues to grow and develop new opportunities, said Mike Everett, MISCO vice president of global sales. “Digi-Key’s expansive selection, commitment to quality products and outstanding customer service aligns perfectly with MISCO’s philosophy, and we are very excited to partner with them to bring high-quality speakers, amplifiers and turn-key solutions to their customers.”

MISCO’s design expertise includes speakers, enclosures, amplifiers, digital signal processing, and more. Their product line has applications within aerospace, arcade gaming, auto/motorcycle, casino gaming, commercial, high-end audio and home theater, home audio, indoor, kiosks, medical, government, military, musical instruments, outdoor, pro sound, signal/alarm systems, transit, voice communications, marine, smart devices and many others.

MISCO has been manufacturing sophisticated custom audio products and off-the-shelf speaker drivers for 70 years, saving customers time, money, and effort. They provide products and services worldwide for casino gaming, aerospace, kiosks, drive-thru, military, medical devices, mass transit, and home audio. MISCO is family owned and based in Minnesota and has international based ISO certified manufacturing.

Digi-Key, https://www.digikey.com/