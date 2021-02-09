Battery powered inductive proximity sensor sports 70-ft range

Mercury United Electronics, Inc. announces the release of their complete Inductive Proximity Sensor System that allows operation of the sensor and the transmitter from just two +1.5V AA batteries with a typical transmission range around 70 feet, or 22 meters.

The typical total current draw for the combined Inductive Proximity Sensor and RF Transmitter module [MPRF-01] is 5 microamps (uA) with no target motion and only 200 microamps (uA) at a target sense rate of 1 per minute. Using two Energizer L91 Ultimate Lithium (AA) batteries, which has an electrical charge capacity of about 3.3Amper hours (Ah) will provide about 16,000 hours of operating life at a 1 per minute sensing rate or about 1,600 hours of operating life at a 10 per minute sensing rate at 6-second intervals.

A short YouTube video, demonstrating the performance advantages, can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/eBN3Mg-JD64