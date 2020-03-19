Battery-powered scopes hit 150 MHz bandwidth

The Micsig STO1000E PLUS series of two- and four-channel battery-powered portable oscilloscopes offer bandwidths of up to 150 MHz. The three models in the series are: STO1102E PLUS 2-channel 100 MHz, STO1152E PLUS 150 MHz 2-channel, and STO1104E PLUS 4-channel 100 MHz. Each oscilloscope includes 70 Mpt memory, 1 GSa/sec sampling (single channel), 130,000 wfm/sec refresh rate, and a 7.5 Ah Li battery for extended field use.

These innovative portable instruments are a development of Micsig’s range of tablet oscilloscopes and combine an 8-in touch screen (touch, drag, and swipe) with ‘button & knob’ operation. An external USB mouse can also be connected for additional control choices, with an internal software pop-up keyboard provided for data entry. The built-in HDMI output adds educational and demonstration possibilities, and an auto-calibration function ensures measurement accuracy. Sophisticated waveform triggering techniques include: Edge, Pulse Width, Logic, Video, Runt, Time Out, Nth Edge, Slopetime, and Serial Decode. A screen capture button provides a quick way of saving waveform images for later review or report writing.

Included as standard are two P130A 200 MHz x10 passive probes and an external 12-V power adapter. STO1000E PLUS oscilloscopes can make 31 types of automatic measurements, and decode a selection of serial protocols, including UART, CAN, LIN, SPI, I2C, 1553B, and ARINC429. I/O provisions include Wi-Fi, LAN, HDMI, USB Host, USB Device, dc Power, and Aux out. 8 GB of internal data storage is included for data files which can be transferred to a PC via a USB connection, LAN, or WiFi.

The oscilloscope features a built-in prop stand for easy viewing. When the oscilloscope is connected to a LAN or WiFi network, live screen images can be transmitted to an external projector. The scope can also be remotely PC-controlled via WiFi, LAN, or USB, and also via an Android mobile device.

Made by Shenzhen-based Micsig, a leading provider of battery-powered portable and handheld oscilloscopes since 2004, the STO1000E series of oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company Inc., Fotric’s authorized North American distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.