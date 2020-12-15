Electrical Engineering News and Products

AC-DC open-frame 600-W supplies feature high peak power, high start-up currents

The ABC601 Series of open-frame power supplies are candidates for both industrial and medical applications and are available in a variety of single output voltages.

The ABC601 Series from Bel Power solutions provides a steady 600 W of regulated dc power through the full 85 to 305 Vac input range BelPowerSolutions_ABC601 Serieswith 800 W, 10 sec peak capability. The series comes in 24, 28, 36 and 48 Vdc standard output voltages and in two packages, U-frame chassis or enclosed, with a front-mounted fan, offering 12 and 5-V standby outputs and a full set of protection features.

The ABC601 Series features a built-in I-share circuit for parallel operation between power units to enhance total power. An optional OR-ing external circuit can be provided for N+1 redundant operation. Ideal applications include video wall displays, solid-state lighting, industrial process control and automation, telecommunications, laboratory/analysis equipment, test and measurement equipment and medical applications.

The ABC601 Series is medical safety approved to IEC 60601-1 3rd edition, including Risk Management Assessment, 2x MoPP rated and BF appliances compatible, IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition EMC compliant, LED lighting safety approval to UL8750 and RoHS 3 compliant.

The ABC601 Series is available from DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell.

 