AC-DC open-frame 600-W supplies feature high peak power, high start-up currents

The ABC601 Series of open-frame power supplies are candidates for both industrial and medical applications and are available in a variety of single output voltages.

The ABC601 Series from Bel Power solutions provides a steady 600 W of regulated dc power through the full 85 to 305 Vac input range with 800 W, 10 sec peak capability. The series comes in 24, 28, 36 and 48 Vdc standard output voltages and in two packages, U-frame chassis or enclosed, with a front-mounted fan, offering 12 and 5-V standby outputs and a full set of protection features.

The ABC601 Series features a built-in I-share circuit for parallel operation between power units to enhance total power. An optional OR-ing external circuit can be provided for N+1 redundant operation. Ideal applications include video wall displays, solid-state lighting, industrial process control and automation, telecommunications, laboratory/analysis equipment, test and measurement equipment and medical applications.

The ABC601 Series is medical safety approved to IEC 60601-1 3rd edition, including Risk Management Assessment, 2x MoPP rated and BF appliances compatible, IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition EMC compliant, LED lighting safety approval to UL8750 and RoHS 3 compliant.

The ABC601 Series is available from DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell.