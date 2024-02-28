GaN reference designs support industrial applications

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is addressing higher power industrial applications with its ICeGaN™ technology, which has already proved itself rugged, reliable, and easy to use in high-volume consumer devices. At the APEC 2024, IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition, the company is introducing new reference designs and showing demos that address the broad and diverse industrial market.

At APEC, visitors to the booth are able to see the progress that CGD is making to support both emerging and existing markets for GaN technology.

With a high-power density of 23 W/in3, GGD’s 350 W PFC/LLC reference design has an average efficiency of 93% and a no-load power consumption of 150 mW. The CRM Totem Pole PFC + Half-Bridge LLC PSU has been realized using CGD’s 650 V, 55 mΩ, H2 series ICeGaN technology and delivers 20 V / 17.5 A output.

The result of a partnership deal struck last year with Neways Electronics, a 3-kW photo-voltaic inverter is used to boost the DC solar voltage to a stable DC link voltage. With a maximum efficiency of 99.22% due to zero-current switching, it is a perfect example of how CGD’s GaN HEMT structure is simple for engineers to use, since it employs a standard silicon controller from Analog Devices Inc.

ICeGaN has been employed by AGD Productions in its compact AGD DUET amplifier which is rated at 300W 4Ω. This is the first time the company has used a 100% GaN power transistor design for both the power stage and the amplifier.

Finally, the GaNext project, a consortium of 13 partners from three nations has delivered compact 1 kW intelligent power modules featuring integrated drive, voltage control and protection circuits using CGD’s ICeGaN.