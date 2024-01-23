Capacitor series now available in leaded and stacked format

Quantic UTC’s MegaCap Type (BC Series) technology is now available in a leaded and stacked format, delivering capacitance performance typically associated with much larger footprints. The leaded configuration reduces strain on the part in stressful mechanical and thermal environments. Its rugged configuration, coupled with high capacitance values and available voltages to 1000V, makes this an excellent choice for industrial and automotive environments. Available in both C0G and X7R dielectrics, single and multi-chip stacks with J- & L-tab leads. Custom configurations and higher capacitances are also available.