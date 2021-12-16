Cellular LTE Cat 1 modules supports 4G and 5G

The Calliope 2 GC02S1 module from Sequans lets you take advantage of wide coverages for IoT devices with data rates to 10 Mb/sec.

Sequans Communications series of Cat 1 IoT modules based on its second generation, LTE Cat 1bis chip, Calliope 2, are now available. The Calliope 2 GC02S1 low-cost, low-power, IoT-optimized modules that support VoLTE and throughput higher than LTE-M for applications including wearables and hearables with music streaming. Other applications include smart city/smart home IoT devices such as security cameras, alarm panels, and utility meters; and data aggregators that can require throughput up to several megabits per second. Calliope 2 GC02S1 modules support three regional Cat 1 variants, which cover North America, Japan, and Europe.

Advancements in Sequans’ Calliope 2 chip technology reduce cost and power consumption, barriers that Sequans says have thus far limited widespread adoption of Cat 1 for IoT. These advancements include

Higher integration for lower cost

lower power consumption in both active and power-saving modes, near the level of LTE-M, thus extending the battery life of Cat 1 devices significantly, and

Advanced signal processing techniques that provide superior radio performance.

LTE Cat 1 is available worldwide on all cellular networks, including those areas where LTE-M and NB-IoT don’t cover. Thus, LTE Cat 1 works well for IoT companies wishing to deploy products globally.

Features include: