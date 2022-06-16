Cellular module eases development of secure IoT devices with AWS cloud services

u-blox, a global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the SARA-R510AWS module, a new variant of the globally certified SARA-R5 LTE-M cellular module series.

The module serves a variety of applications that require reliable and secure cloud connectivity in industries including asset tracking, smart farming, sensor monitoring, and connected medical equipment.

Building and commercializing secure and scalable cloud-connected IoT solutions that are easy to maintain over their lifetime can be challenging. In addition to requiring deep expertise in embedded development, networking, cryptography, and cloud architecture, developers need to be proficient in handling a complex software stack.

As a result, IoT projects can quickly snowball into complex endeavors with long development cycles and high failure rates. A fast-track to AWS cloud connectivity The SARA-R510AWS module offers product developers a straightforward path to secure and scalable AWS cloud services, considerably reducing product development time and effort and cutting time to market.

Thanks to a stripped-down command interface, the module can connect to AWS cloud using just two dedicated AT commands. Running validated AWS IoT ExpressLink firmware, SARA-R510AWS minimizes integration efforts by taking care of the key steps required to access the AWS cloud, such as networking, authentication, and secure data transfer.

The module also offers a range of security features, including a pre-provisioned hardware-based root of trust, secure boot, and secure storage, as well as encrypted communication to and from the cloud, enabling secure over-the-air updates of the host processor and the module’s communication firmware. Handling the nuts and bolts of cloud connectivity

“Following the launch of our NORA-W2 Wi-Fi module earlier this year, we are excited to add a cellular module with AWS IoT ExpressLink support to our portfolio,” says Harald Kröll, P\principal Product Manager, Product Center Cellular, u-blox. “Offering access to AWS services without spending time integrating APIs or additional source code, SARA-R510AWS handles the nuts and bolts of connecting to the cloud, giving product developers with any level of experience more time to focus on their business.”