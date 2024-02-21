Cellular SoC includes RF amp, power management, GNSS, NB-IoT, and DECT NR+

Nordic Semiconductor announces the expansion of its nRF91 Series cellular IoT devices with the introduction of the nRF9151 System-in-Package (SiP).

The nRF9151 further enhances Nordic’s end-to-end cellular IoT solution, which encompasses hardware, software, tools, and nRF Cloud Services, providing advanced capabilities and seamless integration to significantly simplify the development process.

The nRF9151 offers a compact, pre-certified, and highly integrated device, containing a System-on-Chip (SoC), power management, and RF front-end, all by Nordic Semiconductor. Compared with its nRF91 Series predecessors, it is designed for increased supply chain resilience, and boasts a significant footprint reduction of 20%, allowing more compact products without performance compromises, a particular benefit for wearable devices, smart sensors, and other space-constrained IoT applications.

In addition to its compact size, the nRF9151 adds support for Class 5 20dBm output power, complementing the nominal Class 3 23dBm. This enhancement provides developers with greater flexibility as it eases the requirements for battery-powered products.

The nRF9151 is software and tools compatible with the nRF9161 and nRF9131, leveraging the same modem firmware and support in Nordic’s unified and scalable software solution, the nRF Connect SDK. This allows customers interested in nRF9151 to jumpstart their development using the nRF9161 DK and seamlessly transition to the nRF9151 as soon as it becomes available.

Previously, cellular IoT design has often involved components from various suppliers, leading to challenges in cost, performance, and power efficiency for developers.

Nordic simplifies this by providing an integrated solution encompassing hardware, software, tools, cloud services, and support. This comprehensive offering streamlines the design and implementation process engineered to reduce complexities and shorten the time-to-market.

Due to its global reach, robustness, low power consumption, and advanced security features, cellular IoT is quickly becoming the backbone of a myriad of applications. From asset tracking and smart metering to smart city and smart agriculture, cellular IoT enables devices to communicate efficiently on a very tight energy budget, and Nordic Semiconductor’s complete cellular IoT solution helps businesses bring their applications to market with greater efficiency and speed.

The nRF9151 is now available for sampling to selected customers. Interested parties can sign up for product updates and contact their local Nordic sales representative for more information.