Circular connector range now include M5 types for industrial and automation applications

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group announced the addition of M5 connector types to its line of circular connectors and circular cable assemblies. The CDM5 family offers a range of male or female jack or plug versions with contact position options of 3 or 4 pins. These M5 connectors and cables are all A-coded to support 1 Gbit Ethernet while carrying IP67 ratings to deal with harsh environments found in industrial and factory automation applications.

The M5 circular connector models are housed in panel mount packages with PC pin or wire lead terminations and M5 x 0.5 or M5 x 0.75 thread sizes. The M5 circular cable assembly models are housed in a PVC or PUR jacket material with copper alloy screw terminals, straight or right-angle orientations, and cable lengths of 1, 2, or 3 meters. These M5 models further carry an operating temperature range from -25 to 80°C, voltage ratings of 60 Vac, and current ratings of 1 A. Additional coding options are available as custom configurations.

The CDM5 family is available immediately with prices starting at $5.33 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.