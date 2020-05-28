Combined displacement and inclination sensor saves cost, installation space

In many applications, both displacement and inclination must be determined for ultimate functionality. Usually two different sensors need two be applied to capture both parameters, even if the variables need to be measured at the same spot of the machine. In such cases, a combined measurement of the variables in one sensor saves costs, installation space as well as cabling and installation time.

ASM’s posiwire cable extension sensor WST85 offers such a combined displacement and inclination measurement. Displacement is measured using ASM’s new generation cable extension sensor technology posiwire. The new generation sensors are exclusively equipped with contact-less, magnetic multi-hall encoder technology. This makes them significantly more robust than conventional cable sensors using optical encoders or potentiometer solutions. Inclination is measured by an integrated inclination sensor element based on MEMS technology. The sensor is suited for applications in harsh environments such as in mobile machines.

The posiwire WST85 sensor measures linear position up to 6,000 mm and inclination between +/-180° in 1 axis. Available digital outputs are CANopen and CANopen redundant. The sensor reaches a linearity of up to +/- 0,05 % of the measurement range for linear position and of up to 0,05° for inclination position. The sensor has protection class IP67/IP69.

ASM

