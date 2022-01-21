Data logger optimized for monitoring cold chains down to -100°C

The MSR Electronics MSR86 is a compact, reusable temperature data logger that is equipped with an external sensor for covering the range of -100 to +150°C to allow continuous monitoring of storage and shipping temperatures for perishable goods. A built-in multifunction LCD display shows the current temperature reading as well as minimum, maximum, and average values, the status of the logger and the alarm condition, as well as the battery charge level. The MSR86 logger is tamper-proof and records encrypted, password-protected measurements for compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 guidelines. The logger’s accuracy is documented by a traceable calibration certificate available in its internal memory. The MSR86 is DIN12830 and 21 CFR Part 11 compliant and meets US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations for the storage and transport of chilled and frozen foods, as well as those of the EU.

There are many situations where it is imperative to maintain ambient conditions below a specified temperature to avoid spoilage or damage. The MSR86 is has been specifically designed to monitor the extremely low temperatures required during the transportation and storage of perishable products such as pharmaceuticals, enzymes, tissues, organs, vaccines, biological products, specimens, clinical materials and other sensitive products that require dry ice shipping. With its upper range of 150degC, the MSR86 data logger can also measure and record continuous high temperature profiles, such as found in ovens, autoclaves, and sterilizers.

Using the USB interface, the recorded measurement data can be easily transferred to a PC. After halting the data recording, a PDF report of the recorded measured values can be generated, which can be saved for documentation purposes. The report includes a graphical view of the temperature curve, a table of the measured values, and a statistical view of minimum, maximum, and average values, etc.

