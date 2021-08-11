Data logger features 1 kV isolation, 50 kHz sampling

A new and improved high-voltage, isolated DAQ called the Model DI-4730 builds on the widely used DI-730 series. Featuring up to 16-bit A/D resolution, stand-alone data logging capability and a channel expansion option, allowing the daisy chaining of the DI-4730 with other DI-4000 series products.

The DI-4730 features eight analog inputs with programmable measurement ranges from ±10 mV to ±1,000 V full-scale and input-to-output/channel-to-channel isolation of ±1,000 V. Seven digital input ports include support for rate measurements up to 50 kHz and a 16-bit counter. Data can be logged to a PC hard drive using the included WinDaq data acquisition software or to a USB thumb-drive in stand-alone mode.

The DI-4730 can be daisy chained with other DI-4000 series instruments, recording data from up to 128 analog channels and 112 digital ports. Multi-unit synchronization allows for throughput sample rates as high as 480 kHz.

The DI-4730 includes a six-foot USB cable, a five-foot Ethernet cable, a power supply and adapter, a screwdriver for digital input signal connections, and a USB thumb drive with WinDaq software and an NIST-traceable calibration certificate (.pdf). It is sold in a single version with both a USB and Ethernet interface (Power over Ethernet (PoE) included): DI-4730: $3,395