DIN rail power supplies series now includes high-power three-phase AC input options

TDK Corporation announces the addition of higher power, three-phase AC input models to the TDK-Lambda DRB series of DIN rail mount power supplies. With 24V, 48V, and 72V outputs, the products are rated for continuous operation at 480W or 960W and can deliver a boost of 720W and 1440W respectively for up to seven seconds. This, and a constant current overload characteristic, enables operation with capacitive and inductive loads. These power supplies also feature a very low energy inrush current upon initial start-up, reducing the nuisance tripping of input circuit breakers. The DRB three-phase series can be used in a wide range of applications, including conventional switch cabinets, stand-alone machinery, and industrial systems, as well as information and communications technology.

The units have a wide input range of 350 to 575Vac and are housed in a rugged metal enclosure with dimensions of 65mm (width) x 129mm (height) x 159.3mm (depth) for the 480W models and 100mm (width) x 129mm (height) x 171.9mm (depth) for the 960W. This saves space on the DIN rail for other components and reduces cost. A choice of screw terminals or push-in connectors are available for the input and output wiring. The DRB480 and 960 models have a high operating efficiency of up to 96.3% and a low standby power consumption of <2.3W when using the remote on-off function (inhibit). This reduces energy usage and contributes to a lower CO 2 footprint of the entire system. Lower losses also reduce internal heating inside the power supplies, preventing electrolytic capacitor dry-out for long field life.

For higher power or redundant systems, the front panel DIP switch enables droop mode current sharing for parallel operation. These new models have a wide adjustment range of 22.5 to 29V (24V nominal), 45 to 56V (48V nominal), and 70 to 85V (72V nominal) to allow compensation for cable drops, ORing FETs or setting to non-standard output voltages. In addition to two LED indicators, a DC OK relay contact is available for remote monitoring, and remote on/off is possible by applying an external voltage to the inhibit relay contact.

Input to output isolation is 3,510Vac, input to ground 2,210Vac, and output to ground is 1,390Vac. The DRB models are convection cooled and rated for operation in -25 to +70°C ambient temperatures, with derating above 55°C.

The units are certified to IEC/EN/UL/CSA 62368-1, 61010-1, 61010-2-201 and are CE / UKCA marked to the Low Voltage, EMC, and RoHS Directives. They meet EN 55011-B and CISPR11-B radiated and conducted emissions. The series also complies with EN 61000-3-2 (Class A) harmonic currents and IEC/EN 61000-6-2 immunity standards.