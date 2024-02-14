Direct drive linear servo motor integrates encoder and temperature sensor

Moticont is introducing their new miniature 16 mm diameter SDLM-016-032-01-01 Direct Drive linear motor with integrated position and temperature sensors. This smallest of the fully enclosed SDLM series of linear motors features zero backlash, zero cogging, high acceleration, high speed, high resolution, and long life. Also known as an electric cylinder, this compact direct-drive linear motor is just 16.0 mm (0.625 in.) in diameter and 31.8 mm (1.25 in.) long. Protected inside the motor housing, the linear optical quadrature encoder is directly connected to the shaft for the greatest possible accuracy. The highest throughputs are achieved by the SDLM-016-032-01-01 linear motor when operating at peak efficiency monitoring the temperature from the internal temperature sensor.

This new SDLM-016-032-01-01 direct drive linear motor has a stroke length of 6.35 mm (0.25 in.), a continuous force rating of 1.14 N (4.11 oz.), and a peak force of 3.6 N (13 oz.) This non-commutated direct drive servo motor features: quiet long life, plain linear bearings, an integrated internal 1.25-micron resolution quadrature optical encoder, and a non-rotating shaft. Connections are easily made via a flex cable terminated in a 2-by-5 polarized connector.

These miniature linear servo motors are ideal for Medical devices (e.g., infusion pumps, prosthetic devices, and surgical robots), automotive and consumer products, aerospace (e.g., aircraft, drones, satellites, and rockets), robotics and industrial automation, and laboratory applications (e.g., microscope stages, pipetting, and sampling).

Direct coupling of the load or stage to the low inertia non-rotating shaft eliminates backlash and allows for high acceleration/deceleration. Both ends of the actuator and shaft ends have threaded mounting holes for easy integration into new and existing applications.

The SDLM-016-032-01-01 Direct Drive Linear Actuator is also available with a matching servo controller.