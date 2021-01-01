Does the Eye of Horus represent a smart sensor or smart sensing?

There are five human senses. However, the Eye of Horus used by Egyptians for thousands of years to provide protection, health and rejuvenation, depicts six senses: the usual smell, sight, taste, hearing and touch — as well as thought. Since thought is a process, could it indicate the addition of “smart” or a sensor processing unit (SPU) to each sensing aspect?

Egyptology experts have long identified a mathematical aspect to the graphical representation or Wadjet as it is also called. The six elements of the Eye of Horus, or Eye of Ra as it is also known, are specifically classified by fractions that are 1/2n power series, where n =1 to 6 and sum to 63/64. The Eye also has surprising medical significance. A 2019 article states that “when this image is superimposed upon a sagittal [a division of the right and left side] image of the human brain, it appears that each part corresponds to the anatomic location of a particular human sensorium.”

Today, an easily recognized symbol often indicates the presence of a critical element in a commercial product. For example, energy efficiency is an increasingly important consideration for household appliances and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Star symbol readily depicts higher energy products.

In general, sensors have been classified as an enabling technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) and projected to be in the trillions in the present decade with smart sensors specifically incorporating the processing and software attributes. Identifying IoT products with the Eye of Horus could provide an easily recognized symbol for the smart sensing aspects of an IoT product as well as the protection associated with it since ancient times. What do you think?