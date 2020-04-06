Economical real-time spectrum analyzer hosts 7.5-GHz tracking generator

The Siglent SSA3000X-R Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers (RTSA)are powerful and flexible tools for complex RF spectrum and signal analysis. With a capability of 40 MHz analysis bandwidth and 7.2 μsec 100% probability of intercept (POI), the analyzers can provide multi-dimensional data displays, advanced triggering, and RF data capturing, to assist with modern RF spectrum challenges such as frequency hopping, channel conflicts, spectrum interference, etc. These RTSAs also contain a standard tracking generator for network analysis, optional wide band digital modulation analysis, and EMI measurement. The SSA3050X-R model has a frequency range of 9 kHz to 5.0 GHz, while the SSA3075X-R has a range of 9 kHz to 7.5 GHz. The built-in tracking generators operate from 100 kHz to 5.0 GHz and 100 kHz to 7.5 GHz respectively, and a preamplifier is included as standard. Control is made easy with a 10.1-in multi-touch screen, with an external mouse and keyboard also supported. Remote control is also possible via an attached PC or web browser.

Many real-world signals such as modulated communications signals, spurious interference, and pulsed or frequency-hopping transmissions are sporadic, non-recurring, or even random. Using traditional spectrum analyzers, which steadily sweep through the active spectrum, these signals can easily be missed. Real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) uses overlapping FFTs and high-speed memory to provide a 100% probability of intercept to detect even intermittent signals. Real-time bandwidth, the maximum frequency span of overlapping FFTs, is a critical parameter for an RTSA to allow detailed analysis of a signal’s spectrum.

The SSA3000X-R analyzers can also perform in a swept or a real-time mode. A modulation analysis mode is also available for AM/FM, ASK/FSK/PSK/MSK/QAM vector signal modulation analysis and EVM evaluation, as well as data recording to a PC. An EMI measurement mode allows for pre-compliance and other RF testing. Reflection measurement VSWR and return loss measurement with Q value calculation can be accomplished using an external reflection bridge or coupler.

Applications include: broadcast monitoring, evaluation, cellular site evaluation, IoT, WiFi, Bluetooth, R&D, education, production test & maintenance.

The Siglent SSA3075X-R is a powerful and flexible tool for RF signal and network analysis. With a frequency range up to 7.5 GHz, this analyzer delivers reliable automatic measurements and multiple modes of operation, with other optional functions also offered pre-compliance, research and development, education, production, and maintenance.