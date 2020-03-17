Economical two-channel scopes reach 200 MHz bandwidths

Four new 2-channel models of the InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes provide 50 MHz to 200 MHz bandwidth, providing professional-level measurements and capabilities at an affordable price, including a standard decode function for five serial data protocols and remote connection via local area networks (LANs) and USB.

The new InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes use the same user interface and measurement technology found in the higher performance Keysight InfiniiVision oscilloscopes. The intuitive front panel, now available in 15 languages, is easy-to-use and features built-in help enabling customers to quickly understand oscilloscope functions and options and improve overall test efficiency, including setup tips for complex analysis options. Sixteen complementary training signals are preloaded to ensure rapid use of the advanced measurement and analysis capabilities inherent in the InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series. These training signals can also be used in conjunction with the free educator’s training kit, which includes a comprehensive oscilloscope lab guide and oscilloscope fundamentals slide set.

The new InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series models are bandwidth-upgradable via software license, enabling upgrades as designs evolve in the future. The InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are available at 50, 70, 100, and 200 MHz of bandwidth and accelerate innovations with:

Custom Keysight MegaZoom IV ASIC technology delivers up to 200,000 waveforms per second update rate and 2-GSa/sec sample rate which allows visualization of random and infrequent glitches and anomalies that similarly priced oscilloscopes might miss. Six-in-one instrument integration includes a frequency response analyzer (Bode plots), 20-MHz function generator, protocol analyzer, digital voltmeter, and frequency counter, which saves valuable bench space. Standard USB and LAN connectivity enables multiple engineers to work on one instrument by connecting to the network via LAN and accessing an internet browser for remote control. This allows students and coworkers to share equipment and work on projects from anywhere, saving time and money.

Professional-quality measurements and software analysis capabilities include the Fast Fourier Transform (FTT) function to analyze the frequency domain and uncover anomalies not seen in the time domain. Standard serial data functionality provides trigger and decode for the most common low-speed serial protocols including: Inter-IC (I2C); Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI); Universal Asynchronous Receiver-transmitter (UART/RS232); Controller Area Network (CAN); and Local Interconnect Network (LIN). The lister function makes it easy for users to see packets of time-correlated data, and errors are highlighted.

The new InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series oscilloscopes are available now and start at US $480.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc., www.keysight.com