End-to-end sensor to cloud IoT solutions with multi-year battery life

InnoPhase IoT, Inc. announced multiple end-to-end (E2E) sensor-to-cloud customer solutions based on its Talaria TWO Wi-Fi/BLE SoC and modules. The solutions accelerate the transition to battery-powered cloud-connected IoT market applications. By delivering an approximately 10+ year battery-operated sensor solution featuring a lower power consumption Wi-Fi module and optimized cloud connectivity reference software, InnoPhase IoT is fueling the rapid growth of IoT designs.

Multi-protocol Wi-Fi/BLE support from Talaria TWO enables both direct-to-cloud low-power Wi-Fi sensor connectivity without the need for an intermediate gateway and a cloud connectivity gateway solution for legacy BLE-based IoT sensor applications. E2E capabilities allow Wi-Fi and BLE IoT devices to be easily managed and monitored via cloud software.

The battery-operated sensor solution delivers rapid time to market, cloud connectivity, low power, and low total cost of ownership for broad-based applications such as smart home and factory automation, commercial building management, access and air quality monitoring, smart retail, industrial IoT, smart healthcare and pet and people tracking, and more.

The InnoPhase IoT sensor-to-cloud solution is currently available. A reference design is ready for evaluation and OEM solutions are available for a fast time to market and high-volume production.

InnoPhase IoT will demonstrate its technology at the IoT Tech Expo in Santa Clara, California, May 17-18, in booth 260, and at Sensors Converge in Santa Clara, California, June 20-22, 2023.