ERNI Electronics realigns operations to contribute to COVID-19 fight

ERNI Electronics has realigned operations to support production of cable assemblies needed for essential medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19. The group has customers adjusting orders, pulling in typical annual volumes in mere weeks and ERNI has adjusted priorities and staffing to support them. A strong supply chain and a realignment of both physical and human resources enables this long time medical supplier has been able to support these demands for products needed for ventilators, respirators, portable oxygen concentrators and more.

“Our new facility was established with flexibility in mind,” says Bill Knable, President of ERNI Electronics – Americas. “This has been beneficial as we’ve shifted from small lots and prototypes to large volumes of cable assemblies that support the urgent demands for these life-saving products. Our flexibility doesn’t stop with the facility though. We have had team members transfer from administrative and IT roles to production in order keep up with these demands. I am very proud of our ERNI Americas team — we’re working remote where we can, learning a new way of collaborating, practicing social distancing and following guidelines for safe production for our essential production and fulfillment personnel. Our approach is “together we do achieve more” and even during these trying times, we are proving that to be true.”

ERNI Electronics has a wide range of robust yet miniaturized connectors and cable assemblies that are used in medical applications. Among the favored choices include the 1.27 mm pitch SMC, the 1.0 mm pitch MicroSpeed (shielded), and the 1.27 mm MiniBridge. ERNI sells its products direct and through a number of approved channel distribution partners.

ERNI Electronics

www.erni.com