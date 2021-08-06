Flexible feed-throughs available for M12 and M12 power connectors

binder USA has introduced control cabinet feed-throughs for their M12 and M12 power connectors (series 713, 813, 814, 823, and 824). These flexible new feed-throughs enable the dependable flow of signals, data, and electrical power between modules in the control cabinet and automation components in the field. The combination of plug or socket and coding on each connection side supports a variety of configurations, including the complex implementations found in Industry 4.0 smart factories.

binder’s M12 and M12 Power connectors allow signal, data, and supply cables to be connected using circular connectors of the same series. The feed-throughs are equipped with an M12 locking thread and an M16 mounting thread. Compact, rugged, and cost effective, they are indispensable components for robust M12 connectivity.

Technical data varies for different binder series, but all provide reliable and secure connections. Highlights include:

binder M12 series: 713, 813, 814, 823, and 824

Coding: A, S, K, L, and T

Pins: 3 to 8, depending on coding

Degree of protection: IP67

Mechanical lifespan > 100 mating cycles (except 713 series)

Operating temperatures: -40 ° and 85 °C (except 814 series)

Meets DIN EN 61706-2-111 standard

