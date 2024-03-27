FPGA devices target software defined vehicle electronics

Efinix announced a line of FPGA solutions designed specifically for the automotive industry to drive forward the long-term design and development of the rapidly growing numbers of electronic applications in-and-outside vehicles. The line, now automotive qualified, and Efinix’s Efinity tool suite that has achieved ISO26262 certification extend the company’s capabilities for automotive manufacturers.

The FPGA solutions for the automotive industry include the newly launched Titanium Ti375. Manufactured in an advanced 16 nm process node, Titanium FPGAs deliver performance and efficiency through lower power and high compute in small package footprints ranging from 35,000-to-1 million logic elements. Titanium devices are AEC-Q100 qualified, currently, at Grade 1.

Efinix solutions for the automotive industry also include the Trion T13 and T20, which provide 13,000 and 20,000 logic elements respectively. These two FPGAs are AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified.

Target electronics in vehicles include the proliferation of sensors, cameras, AI algorithms, in-cabin displays, and infotainment, among a vast array of others thanks to the explosion in the complexity of automotive electronics. Efinix FPGAs are already being used by manufacturers of LiDAR units, a camera monitoring system that replaces rear-view mirrors, and a variety of display controllers.

Efinix’s unique architecture delivers critical security for automotive applications with encryption to protect configurations from theft alterations, and authentication, which results in future-proof designs through trusted configurations and over-the-air updates. Supporting the Titanium and Trion FPGAs is the Efinix Efinity tool suite, which is ISO26262 certified, and supports designs up to ASIL-D.

In support of the rollout, Efinix will be presenting at AspenCore’s Automotive Tech Forum, a virtual event this week (March 27-28). Mark Oliver, VP of marketing, will speak to the latest innovations in the automotive-ready FPGA devices from Efinix and how they apply to the market.