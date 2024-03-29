Fuse line adds 0201 packages, protects 28 mA to 200 mA

KYOCERA AVX extended its Accu-Guard II Low-Current fuses with new 0201 case sizes that deliver the industry’s lowest current ratings.

Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses utilize thin-film technology to achieve precise control over the components’ physical and electrical characteristics — beyond what’s possible with standard fuse technologies — and deliver extremely low current ratings in compact 0603, 0402, and new 0201 packages. In fact, with this latest release, KYOCERA AVX became the world’s first and currently only provider of low-current 0201 fuses rated for less than 150mA.

The new 0201 Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses offer current ratings extending from 28mA to 200mA and deliver valuable space savings and fast-acting, high-reliability circuit protection in industrial, energy, utilities, telecommunications, medical, and consumer electronics applications equipped with small, high-density PCBs. These single-use fuses also have a 50A interrupt rating and are additionally rated for 32V, >1MΩ post-fusing resistance, and operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C. Other features include lead-free nickel-solder-coated (Sn100) land grid array (LGA) terminations, compliance with ISO 9001, IATF, RoHS, and UL/cUL regulations, and tape and reel packaging for automated processing.

Ideal applications for the new 0201 Accu-Guard II Low-Current Fuses include battery management systems, battery chargers, rechargeable battery packs, hard disk drives, handheld two-way radios, LCD screens, base stations, computers, tablets, smartphones, medical instrumentation, home appliances, digital cameras, and video cameras. They are also well suited for use in harsh and potentially explosive ATEX environment applications, including gas distribution centers.