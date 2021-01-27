Microphone power modules target sound pressure level measurements

The GRAS 12BA and 12BB Microphone Power Modules areaimed at engineers who need to power CCP measurement microphones and would like seamless integration of microphone sensitivity data via TEDS.

These single-channel (12BA) and four-channel (12BB) USB-powered modules provide integrated TEDS support and are competitively priced for production test applications, saving time during setup and configuration.

The 12BA and 12BB power modules can be used with any audio analyzer, with TEDS data accessed in two ways. When paired with Audio Precision’s APx audio analyzers, TEDS can be read directly via the APx500 software. For use with other analyzers, TEDS data is available through the Mic Power Module App, a command-line interface for TEDS data output. The software and app ensure the accessibility of TEDS data.

The 12BA and 12BB modules are suitable power supplies for the wide range of GRAS CCP-powered microphones, such as the GRAS 146AE 1⁄2-in CCP Free-field Microphone Set or the GRAS 46BL 1⁄4-in CCP Pressure Standard Microphone Set, High Sensitivity.

