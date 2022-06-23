Half-bridge 650-V GaN-on-silicon power circuit handles up to 3 kW

Wise-integration, a pioneer in digital control of gallium-nitride (GaN) power supplies and GaN ICs, has launched its first commercial product: the 120mOhm WI62120 half-bridge power circuit, providing power electronics designers with new levels of power density, performance, and cost-effectiveness.

The JEDEC-certified WI62120, a 650V enhancement-mode GaN-on-silicon integrated circuit, is part of Wise-integration’s WiseGan family of power devices.

It leverages the intrinsic properties of GaN to provide improved current capabilities, voltage breakdown, and switching frequencies for applications in high-efficiency and high-density power conversion, including AC/DC, DC/DC, and DC/AC, from 30W to 3kW.

Target market sectors include consumer (such as ultra-fast chargers for mobile and desktop devices), E-mobility, and industrial AC/DC power supplies and designs utilizing Bridgeless Totem Pole power factor conversion (PFC) active clamp flyback (ACF), two-inductor one-capacitor (LLC) resonant converters, and synchronous buck or boost half-bridge topologies.

“We are proud to bring our first WiseGan product release into production,” said Thierry Bouchet, CEO of Wise-integration. “The 120 mOhm WI62120 is the most compact half-bridge in the market with a 6×8 PQFN package that maximizes customer benefits in terms of high power density, performance, and bill-of-materials cost reduction. We’re confident our customers will find it very useful in all ACF topologies and PFC-LCC architectures, and that it will help them leverage the benefits provided by smaller, more efficient, and cost-effective power electronics.”

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a wide-bandgap, next-generation semiconductor technology that has become key for the development of advanced power electronics. It operates up to 20x faster than silicon and provides up to 3x the power or 3x the charge in half the size and weight of silicon devices.

Wise-integration extends these advantages with WiseWare embedded digital control software; subsequent generations of WiseGan devices will integrate functions such as gate control, protection, security, and other designer-friendly capabilities into AC/DC GaN applications.