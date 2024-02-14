Half-bridge transformers boast chip-style construction

HTX7045C Series transformers feature a chip-style construction – a significant advancement over traditional core and bobbin designs that not only reduces the size of the component but also streamlines the manufacturing process, resulting in a more cost-effective solution.

It offers low interwinding capacitance (as low as 0.7 pF), making it particularly well-suited for use in isolated gate driver bias supplies employing the open-loop LLC topology to achieve ultra-low EMI noise and high CMTI (Common Mode Transient Immunity). These characteristics make it especially beneficial for high-frequency switches including SiC, GaN, and IGBT technologies.

The HTX7045C is AEC qualified, making it ideal for automotive traction inverters and motor controls, automotive on-board chargers (OBC), EV charging stations, battery management systems (BMS), automotive DC-DC converters, and a wide range of other automotive and industrial applications.