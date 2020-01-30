Handheld LCR meter tests, identifies, measures PCB-mounted SM/leaded devices while on the board

The ST-5S Smart Tweezers handles on-board inductance, capacitance, and resistance measurements and PCB testing. The ST-5S tweezers are a valuable solution for quickly testing and identifying surface mount devices, as well as for troubleshooting complex electronic PCBs. Its mechanical and electronic design combines a pair of precise gold-plated tweezers and a digital LCR meter in a compact, lightweight, battery-powered instrument. Smart Tweezers automatically detects L, C, or R measurements and selects the correct measurement range and test frequency for high accuracy readings. Component type, value, and more detailed component analysis, such as Z and ESR, are all displayed on the instrument’s OLED display.

Surface-mount devices are small and have no wire leads, making it more difficult to test and identify SMDs than conventional leaded components. Smart Tweezers also gives users an easy way to sort tiny, loose components. Precise tips reliably contact even the smallest SMD components and take measurements from board-mounted devices. Smart Tweezers can also be used to test conventional components with wire leads that may not be long enough to insert into conventional test terminals. The integrated, insulated measurement head allows the operator to use one hand (left or right) for measurements to simplify probe placement tasks.

The ST-5S comes with a NIST-traceable calibration certificate. The ST-5S allows users to change the test signal (with 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms), as well as variable tolerances of 1%, 5%, 10%, and 20%. This device also performs continuity and diode testing and shows active and reactive impedance component readings on its display. A feature that saves time for users is that a semi-automatic offset subtraction feature automatically removes parasitic readings after set-up. The ST-5S is controlled by joystick-like navigation; pushing the button directionally will change the test mode, test signal, etc., and pressing the joystick directly opens a menu to allow more customized measurements and features such as changing the screen orientation.

Swiss-made by Ideal-Tek, a recognized leader in precision handheld assembly tools, ST-5S Smart Tweezers are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. the USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, go to www.saelig.com or call 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com.