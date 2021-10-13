HARTING names Heilind 2020 North American Broadline Distributor of the Year

Heilind Electronics, an authorized global distributor for Harting, has been honored with the manufacturer’s 2020 North American Broadline Distributor of the Year award.

“Heilind has grown to be one of our largest distributors in North America. During the four years of our partnership, Heilind has earned this award both in 2018 and again in 2020,” said Jon DeSouza, president and CEO of Harting Americas.

“It is such an honor and huge distinction to be recognized as Harting’s North American Broadline Distributor of the Year for a second year. These awards are a true testament to the dedication and efforts of the entire Heilind team,” said Alan Clapp, Sr. Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “Our successful working relationship with Harting highlights our mutual commitment to deliver exceptional customer service in each and every engagement. We look forward to many more years of continued collaboration and success together.”

The Harting portfolio of products is an important component in Heilind’s full suite of interconnect, electromechanical and sensor solutions, serving to meet the interconnect needs of customers large and small. Harting products are used in a variety of industries, including mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, data centers, factory automation, power generation and distribution, industrial electronics and telecommunications.

Heilind Electronics Inc.

www.heilind.com