Heilind Electronics introduces Amphenol ICC’s shielded board-to-board connectors

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Amphenol ICC, is now stocking the manufacturer’s new FCI Basics BergStak shielded connector line. These self-aligning connectors feature a 0.8 mm double-row contact pitch, conserving printed circuit board space.

One of the key advantages of the new line is its superior EMI/EMC shielding. The connectors offer significantly reduced coupling inductance, resulting in improved electromagnetic compatibility.

BergStak connectors also feature high signal quality and fast data transmission. Designed to support applications ranging from 2.5 Gb/s to 10 Gb/s, the products meet PCIe Gen 1-3 and 10G Base KR specifications.

The connectors are available in 64 positions, with 40-140 contact options and 9 mm-20 mm stacking heights. This solution is ideal for high-speed, parallel board-to-board applications in medical electronics, industrial and manufacturing equipment, datacom and telecommunications.

