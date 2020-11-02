Heilind Electronics receives Molex Canada Branch of the Year Award

The Canada division of Heilind Electronics was honored with this year’s Molex Canada Branch of the Year Award. The annual award program recognizes outstanding sales achievements, including sales growth, local market engagement, new design registration, new opportunities, project development and alignment, and overall contribution to sales development.

The Molex Americas Distributor of the Year Award was received by Heilind’s Americas division last year, shortly after Heilind was named the #1 electronics distributor for the seventh consecutive time by Bishop & Associates.

“We are thrilled to receive another award from one of the top manufacturers in the industry,” said Alan Clapp, Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “This is a testament to the joint commitment we have with Molex in providing innovative, relevant technology to customers around the world.”

Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex, echoed the sentiment. “We are proud to recognize Heilind for their innovative sales initiatives and exceptional growth across Molex technology markets,” said Bell. “Their expertise and contributions to our distribution channels bring extraordinary value to our customers.”

As a distributor of Molex products for over 45 years, Heilind carries a full suite of the manufacturer’s solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical.

Heilind Electronics Inc.

www.heilind.com