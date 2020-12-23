Heilind introduces Amphenol SV microwave non-magnetic RF sonnectors

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Amphenol SV Microwave, recently introduced the manufacturer’s line of non-magnetic RF connector solutions.

SV Microwave’s non-magnetic RF connectors and cable assemblies offer high performance, reliable solutions for medical, aerospace, defense and quantum computing applications. Constructed using non-magnetic materials, plating and proprietary manufacturing techniques, the non-magnetic RF suite of products and are ideal for applications that require low magnetic susceptibility (10^-5 max) and no electric field distortion.

SV Microwave’s non-magnetic product offering include the SMA Series, threaded connectors for a robust and reliable connection, and the SMPM Series of blind-mate connectors for high density, high frequency applications where a push-on interconnect is preferred.

