High-capacity, 100 V automotive MLCCs in miniatures sizes for 48 V architectures

TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) to 2.2μF in 2012 size (2.0 x 1.25 x 1.25mm – L x W x T) and 4.7μF in 3216 size (3.2 x 1.6 x 1.6 mm – L x W x T), with the industry’s highest capacitance*, as 100V products for automotive applications. Mass production of the product series began this month, March 2024.

Many automotive manufacturers are adopting a 48V electrical architecture for several reasons, including automotive fuel efficiency (power efficiency). This has increased the demand for miniaturized high-capacitance 100V products, which are useful for smoothing and decoupling power lines.

Thanks to optimized product design, the 100V products of the CGA series achieve smaller size and higher capacitance. TDK will expand its lineup further to meet customers’ needs.

*As of March 2024, according to TDK