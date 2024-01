High-power, thin film chip resistors withstand harsh environments

It is difficult to achieve high power ratings with thin film resistor technology normally used for precision requirements. Stackpole’s RNCU1206 provides tolerances as low as 0.1% and TCRs as low as 10 ppm along with a 1W power. Most thin film 1206 size resistors are limited to 0.33W or 0.5W. The RNCU is AEC-Q200 compliant with expected resistance shifts of less than 0.25% for many industry standard performance tests for stability and reliability. The RNCU also exhibits excellent anti-sulfur characteristics and meets the requirements of ASTM-B809.