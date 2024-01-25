High-power, thin film chip resistors withstand harsh environments

Industrial electronic controls and instrumentation pose challenges to designers. Industrial applications require high power handling and stability in harsh environmental environments, but also may need precision tolerances and TCRs; a difficult combination for film chip resistors.
It is difficult to achieve high power ratings with thin film resistor technology normally used for precision requirements. Stackpole’s RNCU1206 provides tolerances as low as 0.1% and TCRs as low as 10 ppm along with a 1W power. Most thin film 1206 size resistors are limited to 0.33W or 0.5W. The RNCU is AEC-Q200 compliant with expected resistance shifts of less than 0.25% for many industry standard performance tests for stability and reliability. The RNCU also exhibits excellent anti-sulfur characteristics and meets the requirements of ASTM-B809.
Pricing for the RNCU depends on tolerance and TCR. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for volume pricing.