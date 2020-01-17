How are gas sensors impacting the HVAC market?

An integral part of smart buildings and even regular homes and commercial buildings, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems strive to reduce air extraction and limit energy consumption. In the process, limiting humidity and CO 2 concentration and providing optimum and efficient comfort must also be achieved. To address these issues, the sensors need to be smarter.

As a result, one of the most important growths within the overall gas and particles industry is the gas sensor market for HVAC applications. In its recent blog, “Sensor makers are becoming a growing interest for the HVAC sector,” Yole Développement (Yole), a market research and strategy consulting company, forecasts a US$ 107 million market in 2023 with a 12.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2023.

As an example of how this growth can occur, Yole cites Sensirion’s release of the SCD30, an integrated combination of humidity, temperature and carbon dioxide concentration sensors. The SCD30 is the company’s first product specifically developed and designed for HVAC systems and it uses existing and mature technologies improved to a higher level. Based on its air flow sensor technology, called CMOSens®, the gas sensor employs a thermopile die and spearheads the company’s entry into HVAC market, which was subsequently followed by the introduction of the SCD40.

The blog includes analysis performed by reverse engineering and costing company, System Plus Consulting and patent search info from KnowMade. The patent searches identify new inventions from established gas sensor makers Bosch, AMS, NGK, Sensirion and new players such as MicroJet Technology, Spirosure, Carrier Corporation, LG and Apple showing the interest for improved HVAC operation from several companies.