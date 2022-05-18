How can sensors help cleanup waterways?

Twenty years after its first-generation design was introduced (2002), iRobot’s Roomba has spawned many competitors for indoor cleanup and made several advancements to its initial capabilities. Interactive Autonomous Dynamic Systems (IADYS) has applied the autonomous robot concept to address cleaner and safer water in rivers, canals, lakes, ponds, shipyards and more. IADYS’ Jellyfishbot autonomously collects waste and detects hydrocarbons on the surface of a variety of water bodies.

Small enough to easily carry and set-up on a golf course pond, the Jellyfishbot can collect floating waste and invasive organisms such as duckweeds as well as pick up golf balls and fireworks residues and collect hydrocarbons. Equipped with various optional probes, it can also measure the quality of the water (salinity, temperature, turbidity, cyanobacteria (microorganisms related to bacteria that are capable of photosynthesis) and phytoplankton (plant-like organisms that play a key role in removing carbon dioxide from the air) concentration levels and more on lakes, ocean inlets or rivers.

Different types of sensors help the Jellyfishbot improve waterways and avoid interference with other ongoing activities. For example, obstacle avoidance is achieved using LiDAR. For remote control when it is out of view, an onboard camera allows an operator to perform the navigation. To measure the quality of the water and perform bathymetric studies of the beds or floors of water bodies, including the ocean, rivers, streams and lakes, the Jellyfishbot can be equipped with a variety of probes.